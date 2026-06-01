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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nitin Fire Protection Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.47 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Nitin Fire Protection Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.47 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 4:53 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 8.29 crore

Net Loss of Nitin Fire Protection Industries reported to Rs 2.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 8.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs -4.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 438.64% to Rs 11.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 285.06% to Rs 24.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales8.29-4.03 LP 24.226.29 285 OPM %-21.35138.21 --17.92-107.15 - PBDT-1.98-1.44 -38 12.751.50 750 PBT-2.23-1.52 -47 12.221.20 918 NP-2.47-0.53 -366 11.852.20 439

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 4:53 PM IST

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