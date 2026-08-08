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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nitin Spinners standalone net profit rises 83.63% in the June 2026 quarter

Nitin Spinners standalone net profit rises 83.63% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 3:51 PM IST

Sales rise 10.30% to Rs 875.03 crore

Net profit of Nitin Spinners rose 83.63% to Rs 75.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 40.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.30% to Rs 875.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 793.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales875.03793.31 10 OPM %17.7814.02 -PBDT138.6192.00 51 PBT100.9855.13 83 NP75.2740.99 84

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First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 3:51 PM IST