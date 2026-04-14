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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nitish Kumar resigns as Bihar CM; BJP set to form government under Samrat Choudhary

Nitish Kumar resigns as Bihar CM; BJP set to form government under Samrat Choudhary

Last Updated : Apr 14 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
Nitish Kumar resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar on Tuesday, formally submitting his resignation to Governor Syed Ata Hasnain at the Raj Bhavan. The Governor accepted the resignation and asked Kumar to continue as caretaker Chief Minister until a new government is formed.

Meanwhile, Samrat Choudhary is set to take over as the next Chief Minister after being elected leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party Legislature Party in the state. This will mark the first time that the BJP will have its own Chief Minister in Bihar.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new government is expected to take place on 15 April 2026 at Lok Bhawan, with Narendra Modi likely to attend the event.

 

In a social media post, Kumar said that a new government would now take charge of the states affairs. He extended his full cooperation and guidance to the incoming administration and thanked the people for their support in Bihars development.

Kumars resignation marks the end of a significant political chapter in the state. He served as Chief Minister for over two decades and had taken oath for a record tenth term on 20 November 2025. His latest tenure concluded on 14 April 2026, coinciding with the end of the Kharmas period.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 14 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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