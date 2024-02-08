Nitta Gelatin India consolidated net profit declines 27.07% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 3.78% to Rs 134.27 croreNet profit of Nitta Gelatin India declined 27.07% to Rs 19.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 27.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 3.78% to Rs 134.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 139.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales134.27139.55 -4 OPM %24.2027.02 -PBDT32.5136.98 -12 PBT28.6633.35 -14 NP19.8827.26 -27
