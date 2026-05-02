Nitta Gelatin India consolidated net profit rises 73.61% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.24% to Rs 161.73 crore

Net profit of Nitta Gelatin India rose 73.61% to Rs 34.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.24% to Rs 161.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 129.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.84% to Rs 97.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 83.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.72% to Rs 588.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 526.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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