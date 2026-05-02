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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nitta Gelatin India consolidated net profit rises 73.61% in the March 2026 quarter

Nitta Gelatin India consolidated net profit rises 73.61% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

Sales rise 25.24% to Rs 161.73 crore

Net profit of Nitta Gelatin India rose 73.61% to Rs 34.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.24% to Rs 161.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 129.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.84% to Rs 97.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 83.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.72% to Rs 588.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 526.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales161.73129.14 25 588.31526.57 12 OPM %28.0718.05 -23.2019.91 - PBDT50.2425.47 97 148.22113.87 30 PBT46.3422.15 109 133.25100.64 32 NP34.0819.63 74 97.2483.94 16

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First Published: May 02 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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