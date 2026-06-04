Niva Bupa appoints Ashwani Bhatia as Chairperson; Milind Barve steps down

Niva Bupa Health Insurance said that it has appointed Ashwani Bhatia as Chairperson of the Board, effective June 3, 2026, subject to approval from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).

The company's board has also approved Bhatia's appointment as an Additional Director in the capacity of Non-Executive Independent Director for a term of five consecutive years, subject to shareholders' approval.

Meanwhile, Milind Gajanan Barve has resigned as Non-Executive Independent Director and Chairman of the Board, effective from the close of business hours on June 2, 2026, citing persistent health issues. Barve stated that there were no material reasons for his resignation other than those disclosed in his resignation letter.

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company is a leading standalone health insurers in India. As of 31 March 2025, Niva Bupa has over 212 physical branches across India. It additionally offers health insurance through its ecosystem partners including 1.8+ lakh agents, 540 brokers, and over 100 banca & other corporate agency partners.

The company's standalone net profit rose 31.21% to Rs 206.08 crore while total income rose 18.51% to Rs 1,626.21 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Shares of Niva Bupa Health Insurance shed 0.73% to Rs 83.36 on the BSE.

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