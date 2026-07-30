Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 137.80 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales reported at Rs -2273.72 crore

Net profit of Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company reported to Rs 137.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 91.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales reported to Rs -2273.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1220.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.-2273.721220.00-8.10-7.62183.74-91.44183.74-91.44137.80-91.44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News