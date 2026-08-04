Niwas Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 168.85% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 35.93% to Rs 154.77 crore

Net profit of Niwas Housing Finance rose 168.85% to Rs 27.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 35.93% to Rs 154.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 113.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.154.77113.8662.9459.9939.2515.7436.3113.5927.1010.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News