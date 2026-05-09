Niwas Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 47.87% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 30.56% to Rs 157.77 crore

Net profit of Niwas Housing Finance rose 47.87% to Rs 35.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.56% to Rs 157.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 120.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.81% to Rs 86.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 67.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 37.37% to Rs 559.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 407.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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