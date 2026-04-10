Niyogin Fintech climbs after strong Q4 performance

Niyogin Fintech rallied 4.85% to Rs 48.22 after the company's gross loan Asset under management (AUM) jumped 26% to Rs 351.2 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 278 crore in Q4 FY25.

In Q4 FY26, IserveU Tech Net revenue stood at Rs 21.2 crore, up 56% YoY. The iServeU Tech order book now stands at Rs 610 crore, while iServeU recorded a full-year net revenue of Rs. 74.9 crores for FY26.

Tashwinder Singh, CEO and managing director, Niyogin Fintech said, Our lending business recorded strong AUM growth during the quarter, driven by new partnerships and continued portfolio expansion. iServeU delivered solid year-on-year revenue growth supported by a stable order book, positioning us well to build further momentum in the coming quarters.

The companys current market capitalization is Rs 531.99 crore.

Niyogin Fintech caters to Indias underserved MSMEs and is a B2B company. It ties up with business correspondents, banks and neobanks/fintechs to offer banking as a service (BaaS) platforms, while it provides credit and other financial services through its financial professional network.