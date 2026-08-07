NLC India consolidated net profit declines 39.28% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.29% to Rs 4716.75 crore

Net profit of NLC India declined 39.28% to Rs 484.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 797.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.29% to Rs 4716.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3825.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.4716.753825.6131.2024.431317.471132.92651.55593.60484.27797.59

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