NLC India Ltd soars 0.59%, rises for fifth straight session

NLC India Ltd is quoting at Rs 305.1, up 0.59% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 30.75% in last one year as compared to a 0.2% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.9% spurt in the Nifty Energy.

NLC India Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 305.1, up 0.59% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 24646.25. The Sensex is at 78818.42, up 0.3%. NLC India Ltd has risen around 0.94% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NLC India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38830.05, down 0.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.8 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 16.65 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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