NLC India Ltd soars 2.68%, gains for fifth straight session

NLC India Ltd is quoting at Rs 308.7, up 2.68% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 24.72% in last one year as compared to a 1.4% jump in NIFTY and a 13.7% jump in the Nifty Energy.

NLC India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 308.7, up 2.68% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 24462.35. The Sensex is at 78896.23, up 0.51%. NLC India Ltd has gained around 21.63% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NLC India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 13.05% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38881.75, up 1.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 94.32 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 49.63 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 21.51 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.