NLC India signs MoU with CSIR-Central Electrochemical Research Institute

For collaboration of beneficiation and extraction of Rare Earth Elements

NLC India (NLCIL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CSIR-Central Electrochemical Research Institute (CSIR-CECRI), Karaikudi on 10 June 2026 at Neyveli to foster collaboration in the field of critical and strategic minerals beneficiation and extraction technologies.

NLCIL has been actively pursuing opportunities in the exploration and development of critical and strategic minerals from both primary and secondary sources. The Chairman and Managing Director of NLCIL is a member of the committee constituted by NITI Aayog to examine the potential recovery of critical and strategic minerals from secondary resources such as overburden, lignite/coal, mine waste, and tailings. As part of this initiative, NLCIL has undertaken extensive studies on the occurrence and recovery potential of Rare Earth Elements (REEs) and other trace elements from secondary source materials.

Under this MoU, detailed studies will be undertaken on overburden materials and tailings generated from NLCI L's Neyveli Mines to assess the potential for extraction and recovery of Rare Earth Elements (REEs) and other trace elements. The collaboration will also explore similar opportunities across other mining and exploration projects of NLCIL, with the objective of developing sustainable and economically viable technologies for resource recovery from secondary sources.