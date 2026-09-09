Wednesday, September 09, 2026 | 09:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NMDC announces prices of iron ore

NMDC announces prices of iron ore

Last Updated : Sep 09 2026 | 9:16 AM IST
NMDC has fixed prices of iron ore with effect from 09 September 2026 as under:

i) Lump Ore (65.5%, 10-40mm) @ Rs 5,400/- per ton
ii) Fines (64%,-10mm) @ Rs 4,500/- per ton
Note: The above are FOR prices that are exclusive of Royalty, DMF, NMEDT, Cess, Forest Permit Fee, transit fee, GST, environmental Cess and other taxes.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Maruti Interior Products consolidated net profit declines 89.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Maruti Interior Products consolidated net profit declines 89.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Jindal Supreme (India) standalone net profit rises 31.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Jindal Supreme (India) standalone net profit rises 31.43% in the June 2026 quarter

GIFT Nifty rises as Asian shares advance, but oil near $100 clouds sentiment

GIFT Nifty rises as Asian shares advance, but oil near $100 clouds sentiment

Stock Alert: KP Energy, Bank of Baroda, Innovision, TCS, CSB Bank

Stock Alert: KP Energy, Bank of Baroda, Innovision, TCS, CSB Bank

Park Medi World sets up subsidiary for Prayagraj hospital

Park Medi World sets up subsidiary for Prayagraj hospital

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchsamsung india layoffsEquity Vs Debt Vs Gold InvestmentNSE IPO GMPGold Silver PriceUS Green CardBrics Summit 2026 Traffic AdvisoryDelhi Building Collapse Updates

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 09 2026 | 9:16 AM IST