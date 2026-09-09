NMDC announces prices of iron ore

NMDC has fixed prices of iron ore with effect from 09 September 2026 as under:

i) Lump Ore (65.5%, 10-40mm) @ Rs 5,400/- per ton

ii) Fines (64%,-10mm) @ Rs 4,500/- per ton

Note: The above are FOR prices that are exclusive of Royalty, DMF, NMEDT, Cess, Forest Permit Fee, transit fee, GST, environmental Cess and other taxes.