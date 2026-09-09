NMDC announces prices of iron ore
NMDC has fixed prices of iron ore with effect from 09 September 2026 as under:
i) Lump Ore (65.5%, 10-40mm) @ Rs 5,400/- per ton
ii) Fines (64%,-10mm) @ Rs 4,500/- per ton
Note: The above are FOR prices that are exclusive of Royalty, DMF, NMEDT, Cess, Forest Permit Fee, transit fee, GST, environmental Cess and other taxes.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
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First Published: Sep 09 2026 | 9:16 AM IST