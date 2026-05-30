NMDC consolidated net profit rises 37.19% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 61.94% to Rs 11343.13 croreNet profit of NMDC rose 37.19% to Rs 2027.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1477.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 61.94% to Rs 11343.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7004.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 13.89% to Rs 7450.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6541.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 34.16% to Rs 32070.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 23905.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales11343.137004.59 62 32070.8923905.52 34 OPM %23.3129.28 -28.8734.09 - PBDT3024.472478.76 22 10626.709564.31 11 PBT2872.852337.88 23 10149.489143.89 11 NP2027.231477.68 37 7450.426541.98 14
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Krishna Capital & Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Ekam Leasing And Finance Co reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.49 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 30 2026 | 10:06 AM IST