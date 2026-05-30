NMDC consolidated net profit rises 37.19% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 61.94% to Rs 11343.13 crore

Net profit of NMDC rose 37.19% to Rs 2027.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1477.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 61.94% to Rs 11343.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7004.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.89% to Rs 7450.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6541.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 34.16% to Rs 32070.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 23905.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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