NMDC gains as iron ore production jumps 20% YoY in May'26

NMDC rose 3.78% to Rs 96.62 after the company reported a 19.86% year-on-year (YoY) increase in iron ore production to 5.31 MT in May 2026, compared with 4.43 MT in May 2025.

Iron ore sales declined 6.91% YoY to 4.04 MT in May 2026 as against 4.34 MT in May 2025.

Iron ore production in the Chhattisgarh division jumped 30.39% YoY to 3.99 MT in May 2026, while sales climbed 11.33% YoY to 3.34 MT from 3 MT in May 2025.

On the other hand, the Karnataka division reported a 3.65% YoY decline in production to 1.32 MT in May 2026. Sales fell 47.76% YoY to 0.70 MT, compared with 1.34 MT in May 2025.

NMDC is engaged in the exploration and production of iron ore along with diamond production and the sale of sponge iron and the generation and sale of wind power.

On a standalone basis, the company posted a net profit of Rs 391.91 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with a net loss of Rs 473.39 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 36.67% YoY and 28.97% QoQ to Rs 3,879 crore in the March 2026 quarter.

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