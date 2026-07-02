NMDC gains as iron ore production jumps 44% YoY in June'26

NMDC rose 2.04% to Rs 86.12 after the company reported a 44.26% year-on-year (YoY) increase in iron ore production to 5.15 million tonnes (MT) in June 2026, compared with 3.57 MT in June 2025.

Iron ore sales rose 11.17% YoY to 3.98 MT in June 2026 as against 3.58 MT in June 2025.

Iron ore production in the Chhattisgarh division jumped 57.02% YoY to 3.58 MT in June 2026, while sales increased 19.23% YoY to 2.79 MT from 2.34 MT in June 2025. The Karnataka division reported a 21.71% YoY increase in production to 1.57 MT in June 2026. However, sales declined 4.03% YoY to 1.19 MT, compared with 1.24 MT in June 2025.

NMDC is engaged in the exploration and production of iron ore along with diamond production and the sale of sponge iron and the generation and sale of wind power.

The company reported a 35.03% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 2,020.13 crore on a 60.69% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 11,173.14 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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