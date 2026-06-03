NMDC lifts iron ore prices with effective from 3 June'26

NMDC announced that it increased the prices of its key iron ore products, Baila lump iron ore and Baila fines with effect from June 3, 2026.

The company has revised the price of Baila Lump ore (65.5%, 10-40 mm) to Rs 5,700 per ton, up Rs 200 per tonne from Rs 5,500 per ton fixed on May 6, 2026. Similarly, the price of Baila Fines (64%, -10 mm) has been increased to Rs 4,850 per ton from Rs 4,700 per ton, reflecting a hike of Rs 150 per ton.

These prices are FOR prices that are exclusive of Royalty, DMF, NMEDT, Cess, Forest Permit Fee, transit fee, GST, environmental Cess and other taxes.

NMDC is engaged in the exploration and production of iron ore along with diamond production and the sale of sponge iron and the generation and sale of wind power.

The company reported 35.03% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 2,020.13 crore on 60.69% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 11,173.14 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

The scrip rose 0.10% to Rs 95.44 on the BSE.

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