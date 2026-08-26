NMDC Ltd soars 1.49%, gains for fifth straight session

NMDC Ltd is quoting at Rs 87.22, up 1.49% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 26.9% in last one year as compared to a 0.89% slide in NIFTY and a 45.57% slide in the Nifty Metal.

NMDC Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 87.22, up 1.49% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 24283.9. The Sensex is at 77671.05, up 0.02%. NMDC Ltd has gained around 4.43% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which NMDC Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 7.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13372.3, up 0.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 69.18 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 188.54 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 88.05, up 2.1% on the day. NMDC Ltd is up 26.9% in last one year as compared to a 0.89% slide in NIFTY and a 45.57% slide in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 10.08 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.