NMDC Q4 PAT climbs 35% YoY to Rs 2,020 cr

NMDC reported 35.03% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 2,020.13 crore on 60.69% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 11,173.14 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 22.31% YoY to Rs 2,875.41 crore in Q4 FY26. EBITDA stood at Rs 3,072 crore in Q4 FY26, registering the growth of 21% compared with Rs 2,538 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA margin fell 27% in Q4 FY26 over 37% in Q4 FY25.

Duirng the quarter, iron ore production increased 22% to 162.72 lakh tonnes compared with 133.07 lakh tonnes in Q4 FY25. Iron ore sales jumped 21% YoY to 152.99 lakh tonnes.

Despite the volume growth, average domestic realization declined 5% to Rs 4,759 per tonne in Q4 FY26 from Rs 5,007 per tonne in the year-ago period.

On full year basis, the companys standalone net profit jumped 10.89% to Rs 7,421.24 crore on 33.32% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 31,553.70 crore in FY26 over FY25.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended the payment of final dividend of Rs 1 per share on the face value of Rs 1 each for the financial year 2025-26.

NMDC is engaged in the exploration and production of iron ore along with diamond production and the sale of sponge iron and the generation and sale of wind power.

The counter dropped 4.74% to end at Rs 87.90 on the BSE.

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