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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NMDC's iron ore production jumps 16% YoY to 4.64 MT in April'26

NMDC's iron ore production jumps 16% YoY to 4.64 MT in April'26

Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

NMDC reported a 16% year-on-year (YoY) increase in iron ore production to 4.64 MT in April 2026, compared with 4.00 MT in April 2025.

Iron ore sales rose 1.38% YoY to 3.68 MT in April 2026 as against 3.63 MT in April 2025.

Iron ore production in the Chhattisgarh division jumped 28% YoY to 3.66 MT in April 2026, while sales climbed 12% YoY to 3.16 MT from 2.82 MT in April 2025.

On the other hand, the Karnataka division reported a 15% YoY decline in production to 0.98 MT in April 2026. Sales fell 36% YoY to 0.52 MT, compared with 0.81 MT in April 2025.

 

NMDC is engaged in the exploration and production of iron ore along with diamond production and the sale of sponge iron and the generation and sale of wind power.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 7.9% to Rs 1,747.01 crore on a 15.9% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 7,610.79 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

The scrip shed 0.35% to close at Rs 90.01 on the BSE.

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First Published: May 04 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

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