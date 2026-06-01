NMDC Steel spurts as Q4 profit rebounds

NMDC Steel surged 13.77% to Rs 50.72 after the company reported a sharp turnaround in its March quarter earnings, aided by higher sales.

On a standalone basis, the company posted a net profit of Rs 391.91 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with a net loss of Rs 473.39 crore in Q4 FY25. It also returned to profitability on a sequential basis from a net loss of Rs 243.97 crore in Q3 FY26.

Revenue from operations jumped 36.67% YoY and 28.97% QoQ to Rs 3,879 crore in the March 2026 quarter.

PBT stood at Rs 486.10 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with a loss before tax of Rs 664.31 crore in Q4 FY25 and a loss of Rs 263.81 crore in Q3 FY26.

On the cost front, total expenditure declined 2.92% YoY to Rs 3,419.04 crore. Raw material costs rose 23.20% to Rs 2,297.62 crore, while employee expenses increased 50.28% to Rs 40.71 crore. Finance costs fell 44.10% to Rs 96.42 crore and depreciation and amortisation expenses rose 13.09% to Rs 249.37 crore.

For the full year ended 31 March 2026, revenue from operations surged 60.43% to Rs 13,641.81 crore from Rs 8,503.05 crore in FY25. Profit before tax stood at Rs 75.78 crore in FY26 against a loss before tax of Rs 3,321.72 crore in FY25. Profit after tax came in at Rs 58.72 crore compared with a net loss of Rs 2,373.78 crore in the previous year.

Net cash generated from operating activities stood at Rs 1,795.50 crore in FY26 compared with Rs 1,965.98 crore in FY25.

NMDC Steel operates a 3-million-tonne-per-annum integrated steel plant at Nagarnar in Chhattisgarh and is one of India's newest integrated steel producers.

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