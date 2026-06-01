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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NMDC Steel spurts as Q4 profit rebounds

NMDC Steel spurts as Q4 profit rebounds

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

NMDC Steel surged 13.77% to Rs 50.72 after the company reported a sharp turnaround in its March quarter earnings, aided by higher sales.

On a standalone basis, the company posted a net profit of Rs 391.91 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with a net loss of Rs 473.39 crore in Q4 FY25. It also returned to profitability on a sequential basis from a net loss of Rs 243.97 crore in Q3 FY26.

Revenue from operations jumped 36.67% YoY and 28.97% QoQ to Rs 3,879 crore in the March 2026 quarter.

PBT stood at Rs 486.10 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with a loss before tax of Rs 664.31 crore in Q4 FY25 and a loss of Rs 263.81 crore in Q3 FY26.

 

On the cost front, total expenditure declined 2.92% YoY to Rs 3,419.04 crore. Raw material costs rose 23.20% to Rs 2,297.62 crore, while employee expenses increased 50.28% to Rs 40.71 crore. Finance costs fell 44.10% to Rs 96.42 crore and depreciation and amortisation expenses rose 13.09% to Rs 249.37 crore.

For the full year ended 31 March 2026, revenue from operations surged 60.43% to Rs 13,641.81 crore from Rs 8,503.05 crore in FY25. Profit before tax stood at Rs 75.78 crore in FY26 against a loss before tax of Rs 3,321.72 crore in FY25. Profit after tax came in at Rs 58.72 crore compared with a net loss of Rs 2,373.78 crore in the previous year.

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Net cash generated from operating activities stood at Rs 1,795.50 crore in FY26 compared with Rs 1,965.98 crore in FY25.

NMDC Steel operates a 3-million-tonne-per-annum integrated steel plant at Nagarnar in Chhattisgarh and is one of India's newest integrated steel producers.

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

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