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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NOCIL consolidated net profit declines 18.23% in the March 2026 quarter

NOCIL consolidated net profit declines 18.23% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales decline 2.75% to Rs 330.35 crore

Net profit of NOCIL declined 18.23% to Rs 17.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.75% to Rs 330.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 339.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 45.92% to Rs 55.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 102.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.44% to Rs 1302.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1392.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales330.35339.69 -3 1302.971392.69 -6 OPM %6.3710.07 -7.739.87 - PBDT34.6239.46 -12 136.26167.72 -19 PBT20.9525.97 -19 81.41114.14 -29 NP17.0020.79 -18 55.63102.86 -46

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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