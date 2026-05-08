NOCIL consolidated net profit declines 18.23% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 2.75% to Rs 330.35 crore

Net profit of NOCIL declined 18.23% to Rs 17.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.75% to Rs 330.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 339.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 45.92% to Rs 55.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 102.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.44% to Rs 1302.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1392.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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