NOCIL consolidated net profit rises 60.83% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.87% to Rs 403.02 crore

Net profit of NOCIL rose 60.83% to Rs 27.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.87% to Rs 403.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 336.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.403.02336.2211.229.1050.8236.8137.0923.1427.7617.26

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