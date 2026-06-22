NOCIL hits the roof on anti-dumping duty boost

NOCIL hit the 20% upper circuit at Rs 190.82 after the government imposed anti-dumping duties on imports of Sulphenamides Accelerators from China, the European Union and the United States for a period of five years.

The duties follow an investigation by the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), which found that exporters from the subject countries were selling the product in India at unfairly low prices. The probe concluded that such imports led to price undercutting and suppressed domestic selling prices. The authority found that the landed value of imports remained below the domestic industry's cost of sales during the investigation period.

Under the notification, anti-dumping duties ranging from US$75 per metric tonne to US$1,748 per metric tonne have been imposed, depending on the country of origin and the producer. The levy will remain in force for five years unless revoked or amended earlier.

The decision is expected to benefit domestic manufacturers led by NOCIL, India's largest rubber chemicals producer. NOCIL manufactures Sulphenamides Accelerators under its Pilcure brand, a product widely used in the vulcanisation process that enhances the strength, durability and performance of tyres and other rubber products.

NOCIL, a part of the Arvind Mafatlal Group, is the largest manufacturer of rubber chemicals in India. With a presence in more than 40 countries, NOCIL serves a diverse range of sectors, including tire, automotive, rubber goods and various industrial applications.

The specialty chemical makers consolidated net profit dropped 18.22% to Rs 17 crore on 2.74% decrease in net revenue from operations to Rs 330.35 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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