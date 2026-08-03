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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NOCIL jumps after Q1 PAT rises 61% YoY to Rs 28 crore

NOCIL jumps after Q1 PAT rises 61% YoY to Rs 28 crore

Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

NOCIL rose 8.19% to Rs 177.80 after the specialty chemicals maker reported a 60.83% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 27.76 crore on a 19.86% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 403.02 crore in Q1 FY27.

Profit before tax increased 60.28% year on year to Rs 37.09 crore during the quarter.

Total expenses rose 16.31% YoY to Rs 371.83 crore. Cost of materials consumed increased 40.27% to Rs 272.61 crore, while employee benefits expense rose 13.18% to Rs 27.12 crore in Q1 FY27.

NOCIL manufactures rubber chemicals used by the tyre and other rubber processing industries. The company is part of the Arvind Mafatlal Group and is one of India's leading rubber chemicals manufacturers.

 

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 3:50 PM IST