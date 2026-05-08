NOCIL slumps after Q4 PAT tanks 18% YoY to Rs 17 crore

NOCIL tumbled 5.50% to Rs 178.75 after the specialty chemical maker's consolidated net profit dropped 18.22% to Rs 17 crore on 2.74% decrease in net revenue from operations to Rs 330.35 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 20.95 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2026, marking a year-on-year decline of 19.32%.

Total expenses rose 1.24% YoY to Rs 323.30 crore in Q4 FY26. The cost of material consumed was at Rs 165.18 crore (down 2.32% YoY) and employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 22.97 crore (up 6.73% YoY) during the period under review.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 84% to Rs 17 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 9 crore in Q3 FY26. Net revenue from operations rose 5% QoQ to Rs 330 crore in Q4 FY26.

Operating EBITDA slipped 22% to Rs 21 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 27 crore posted in Q3 FY26. Operating EBITDA margin slipped to 6.4% in Q4 FY26, compared with 8.5% reported in the same period last year.

The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each (i.e., 15% of face value).

NOCIL, incorporated in 1961, manufactures rubber chemicals which are used by the tyre industry and other rubber processing industries. It is a part of Arvind Mafatlal Group and is the Largest Rubber Chemicals Manufacturer in India.

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