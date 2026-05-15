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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Noida Toll Bridge Company consolidated net profit declines 4.90% in the March 2026 quarter

Noida Toll Bridge Company consolidated net profit declines 4.90% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

Sales rise 7.66% to Rs 11.24 crore

Net profit of Noida Toll Bridge Company declined 4.90% to Rs 3.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.66% to Rs 11.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 27.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 244.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.18% to Rs 42.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales11.2410.44 8 42.8739.63 8 OPM %22.7835.44 -28.0832.05 - PBDT4.044.20 -4 28.0115.67 79 PBT3.834.05 -5 27.27-11.72 LP NP3.884.08 -5 27.19-244.24 LP

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

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