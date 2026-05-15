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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd, NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd, Hester Biosciences Ltd and Hybrid Financial Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 May 2026.

Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd, NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd, Hester Biosciences Ltd and Hybrid Financial Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 May 2026.

Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd surged 19.38% to Rs 4.99 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 10.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20009 shares in the past one month.

 

Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd soared 18.77% to Rs 28.98. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 200 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 313 shares in the past one month.

NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd spiked 16.94% to Rs 35.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12580 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3158 shares in the past one month.

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Hester Biosciences Ltd exploded 14.00% to Rs 1978.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2347 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 445 shares in the past one month.

Hybrid Financial Services Ltd spurt 13.84% to Rs 20.89. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1520 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

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