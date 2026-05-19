Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

United Polyfab Gujarat Ltd, Dredging Corporation of India Ltd, Somany Ceramics Ltd and Rishabh Instruments Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 May 2026.

United Polyfab Gujarat Ltd, Dredging Corporation of India Ltd, Somany Ceramics Ltd and Rishabh Instruments Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 May 2026.

Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd surged 18.14% to Rs 5.08 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 94115 shares in the past one month.

United Polyfab Gujarat Ltd soared 15.17% to Rs 36.52. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10126 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16150 shares in the past one month.

Dredging Corporation of India Ltd spiked 14.85% to Rs 996. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 19211 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11184 shares in the past one month.

Somany Ceramics Ltd exploded 13.55% to Rs 506.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 42231 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5329 shares in the past one month.

Rishabh Instruments Ltd jumped 12.96% to Rs 524.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 47619 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9257 shares in the past one month.

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