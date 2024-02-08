Sensex (    %)
                        
Nomura Capital India Pvt standalone net profit declines 11.72% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 9:23 AM IST
Sales rise 89.23% to Rs 32.34 crore
Net profit of Nomura Capital India Pvt declined 11.72% to Rs 10.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 11.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 89.23% to Rs 32.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 17.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales32.3417.09 89 OPM %67.5094.44 -PBDT14.1016.34 -14 PBT13.9016.13 -14 NP10.3911.77 -12
First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

