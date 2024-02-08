Nomura Capital India Pvt standalone net profit declines 11.72% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 89.23% to Rs 32.34 crore

Net profit of Nomura Capital India Pvt declined 11.72% to Rs 10.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 11.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 89.23% to Rs 32.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 17.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.32.3417.0967.5094.4414.1016.3413.9016.1310.3911.77