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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nomura Fixed Income Securities standalone net profit declines 38.96% in the March 2026 quarter

Nomura Fixed Income Securities standalone net profit declines 38.96% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 09 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Sales decline 4.76% to Rs 360.98 crore

Net profit of Nomura Fixed Income Securities declined 38.96% to Rs 54.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 89.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.76% to Rs 360.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 379.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 51.86% to Rs 170.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 112.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 40.79% to Rs 1587.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1127.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales360.98379.02 -5 1587.751127.78 41 OPM %86.0394.67 -82.9693.19 - PBDT81.68121.46 -33 238.10153.26 55 PBT81.22121.06 -33 236.60151.81 56 NP54.9189.96 -39 170.26112.12 52

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First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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