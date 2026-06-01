Non-food bank credit gains around 16% on year

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released data on sectoral deployment of bank credit for the month of April 2026, collected from 41 select scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) which together account for about 95 per cent of the total non-food credit by all SCBs. On a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, non-food bank credit grew by 15.8 per cent as on the fortnight ended April 30, 2026, compared to 9.8 per cent during the corresponding fortnight of the previous year (i.e., May 02, 2025).

Credit to agriculture and allied activities registered a y-o-y growth of 13.7 per cent vis-a-vis 9.2 per cent in the corresponding fortnight of the previous year. Credit to industry recorded a y-o-y growth of 15.1 per cent (7.0 per cent in the corresponding fortnight of last year). While credit to 'Micro and Small' and 'Large' industries grew at accelerated pace, 'Medium' industries exhibited steady growth on y-o-y basis. Among major industries, outstanding credit to 'infrastructure', 'basic metal and metal product', 'all engineering', 'petroleum, coal products and nuclear fuels', and 'chemical and chemical products' marked higher y-o-y growth. However, 'construction', 'textiles' and 'rubber, plastic and their products' segments witnessed marginally subdued credit growth.

Credit to services sector registered a growth rate of 18.6 per cent y-o-y (10.1 per cent in the corresponding fortnight of the previous year), supported by robust growth in segments such as 'non-banking financial companies' (NBFCs), 'commercial real estate', 'trade' and 'professional services'. Credit to personal loans segment recorded a y-o-y growth of 16.0 per cent, as compared with 11.9 per cent a year ago. While segments such as 'vehicle loans' and 'housing' sustained robust credit growth, 'credit card outstanding' moderated.

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