Non-food bank credit spurts around 18% on year

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released data on sectoral deployment of bank credit for the month of June 2026, collected from 41 select scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) which together account for about 95 per cent of the total non-food credit by all SCBs. On a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, non-food bank credit grew by 18.3 per cent as on the fortnight ended June 30, 2026, compared to 9.3 per cent during the corresponding fortnight of the previous year (i.e., June 27, 2025).

Data showed that credit to agriculture and allied activities registered a y-o-y growth of 16.8 per cent vis-a-vis 6.8 per cent in the corresponding fortnight of the previous year. Credit to industry recorded a robust y-o-y growth of 19.2 per cent (6.3 per cent in the corresponding fortnight of last year). All subsectors, viz. 'Micro and Small', 'Medium' and 'Large' industries displayed a broad-based expansion. Among major industries, credit to 'infrastructure', 'all engineering', 'food processing', 'textiles', 'construction', 'basic metal and metal products', 'petroleum, coal products and nuclear fuels' and 'chemical and chemical products' marked buoyant y-o-y growth. However, 'rubber, plastic and their products' and 'wood and wood products' segments witnessed marginally subdued growth.

RBI noted that credit to services sector registered a growth rate of 21.4 per cent y-o-y (8.8 per cent in the corresponding fortnight of the previous year), supported by accelerated growth in segments such as 'non-banking financial companies' (NBFCs), 'commercial real estate', and 'trade'. Credit to personal loans segment recorded a y-o-y growth of 15.8 per cent, as compared with 11.7 per cent a year ago. While segments such as 'vehicle loans' and 'housing' grew steadily in double digits, 'credit card outstanding' registered a decelerated growth.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News