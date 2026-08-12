Norben Tea & Exports standalone net profit rises 10.34% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.88% to Rs 1.29 crore

Net profit of Norben Tea & Exports rose 10.34% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.88% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1.291.2351.1653.660.470.440.320.290.320.29

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