North Eastern Carrying Corporation standalone net profit rises 12.92% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.38% to Rs 75.58 crore

Net profit of North Eastern Carrying Corporation rose 12.92% to Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.38% to Rs 75.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 69.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.75.5869.105.937.684.043.013.292.402.011.78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News