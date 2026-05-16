North Eastern Electric Power Corporation consolidated net profit declines 13.72% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 36.27% to Rs 736.35 croreNet profit of North Eastern Electric Power Corporation declined 13.72% to Rs 149.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 173.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 36.27% to Rs 736.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1155.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 31.54% to Rs 769.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 584.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.11% to Rs 4071.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4246.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales736.351155.45 -36 4071.794246.41 -4 OPM %-37.4339.61 -43.0048.10 - PBDT-268.13342.36 PL 1400.671656.24 -15 PBT-480.54133.26 PL 553.79825.65 -33 NP149.89173.73 -14 769.09584.68 32
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First Published: May 16 2026 | 5:16 PM IST