North Eastern Electric Power Corporation consolidated net profit rises 81.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.63% to Rs 1021.93 crore

Net profit of North Eastern Electric Power Corporation rose 81.38% to Rs 146.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 80.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.63% to Rs 1021.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 907.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1021.93907.3746.3648.06412.59316.54199.87107.40146.3480.68

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