North Eastern Electric Power Corporation consolidated net profit rises 81.38% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 12.63% to Rs 1021.93 croreNet profit of North Eastern Electric Power Corporation rose 81.38% to Rs 146.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 80.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.63% to Rs 1021.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 907.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1021.93907.37 13 OPM %46.3648.06 -PBDT412.59316.54 30 PBT199.87107.40 86 NP146.3480.68 81
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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 9:06 AM IST