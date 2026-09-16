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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Northern Arc Capital allots 1.44 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Northern Arc Capital allots 1.44 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Sep 16 2026 | 6:04 PM IST
Northern Arc Capital has allotted 1,44,000 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each to the option grantees, who had exercised their options under the Northern Arc Capital ESOP Plan 2016 and ESOP Schemes framed thereunder.

With the said allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company shall stand increased from Rs. 161,66,38,750 (16,16,63,875 shares of Rs. 10 each) to Rs. 161,80,78,750 (16,18,07,875 shares of Rs. 10 each).

 

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First Published: Sep 16 2026 | 6:04 PM IST