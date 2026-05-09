Northern Arc Capital consolidated net profit rises 250.90% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 23.09% to Rs 741.66 croreNet profit of Northern Arc Capital rose 250.90% to Rs 132.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 37.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.09% to Rs 741.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 602.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 33.32% to Rs 406.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 304.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.89% to Rs 2690.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2341.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales741.66602.52 23 2690.242341.61 15 OPM %56.0839.14 -53.4952.02 - PBDT180.2739.97 351 554.35403.96 37 PBT175.5735.01 401 535.56386.08 39 NP132.5037.76 251 406.02304.55 33
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First Published: May 09 2026 | 9:05 AM IST