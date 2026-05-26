Northern Spirits standalone net profit rises 138.28% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 32.04% to Rs 615.92 crore

Net profit of Northern Spirits rose 138.28% to Rs 4.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.04% to Rs 615.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 466.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.15% to Rs 27.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.86% to Rs 2308.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1942.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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