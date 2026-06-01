Nova Agritech consolidated net profit declines 96.21% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 31.26% to Rs 55.91 crore

Net profit of Nova Agritech declined 96.21% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 31.26% to Rs 55.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 81.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 53.17% to Rs 12.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.06% to Rs 261.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 294.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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