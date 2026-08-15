Saturday, August 15, 2026 | 11:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Sebi Bond platform rulesFlood InsuranceScreenless fitness trackerSilver Price OutlookLalithaa Jewellery IPOIndependence Day travel demandDelhi H1N1 SurgeVodafone Idea ShareOTT Releases This Week
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nova Agritech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.25 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Nova Agritech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.25 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 11:17 AM IST

Sales rise 28.36% to Rs 60.01 crore

Net profit of Nova Agritech remain constant at Rs 3.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.36% to Rs 60.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 46.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales60.0146.75 28 OPM %10.4511.47 -PBDT5.274.33 22 PBT3.903.91 0 NP3.253.25 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) consolidated net profit rises 10.31% in the June 2026 quarter

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) consolidated net profit rises 10.31% in the June 2026 quarter

AVG Logistics consolidated net profit rises 29.98% in the June 2026 quarter

AVG Logistics consolidated net profit rises 29.98% in the June 2026 quarter

MRC Agrotech consolidated net profit rises 1850.00% in the June 2026 quarter

MRC Agrotech consolidated net profit rises 1850.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Felix Industries consolidated net profit rises 53.66% in the June 2026 quarter

Felix Industries consolidated net profit rises 53.66% in the June 2026 quarter

Mehai Technology consolidated net profit rises 27.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Mehai Technology consolidated net profit rises 27.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 11:17 AM IST