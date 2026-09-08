Novartis enters into exclusive promotion and distribution agreement with Novartis Healthcare

For distribution of Accentrix? (ranibizumab) and Pagenax? (brolucizumab) in India

Novartis India has entered into an Exclusive Promotion and Distribution Agreement dated 8 September 2026 with Novartis Healthcare (NHPL).

Under the terms of the said Agreement, the Company has been granted the rights to exclusively promote and distribute NHPL's retina portfolio comprising the products Accentrix (ranibizumab) and Pagenax (brolucizumab) for the territory of India.

The Agreement is expected to support the Company's entry into the ophthalmology therapy area and expand its commercial portfolio.

The upfront consideration payable by the Company to NHPL shall be Rs 10 crore.