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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Novartis India announces cessation of director

Novartis India announces cessation of director

Last Updated : Mar 27 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

With effect from 18 April 2026

Novartis India announced that Sandra Martyres (DIN: 00798406), Independent Director, shall be completing her second and final term as an Independent Director of the Company on 18 April 2026. Accordingly, she ceases to be the Director of the Company w.e.f. close of business hours of 18 April 2026.

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First Published: Mar 27 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

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