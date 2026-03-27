Novartis India announces cessation of director
With effect from 18 April 2026Novartis India announced that Sandra Martyres (DIN: 00798406), Independent Director, shall be completing her second and final term as an Independent Director of the Company on 18 April 2026. Accordingly, she ceases to be the Director of the Company w.e.f. close of business hours of 18 April 2026.
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First Published: Mar 27 2026 | 12:50 PM IST