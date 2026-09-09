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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Novartis India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Novartis India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Sep 09 2026 | 12:56 PM IST

Bal Pharma Ltd, Medi Caps Ltd, Anmol India Ltd and Goa Carbon Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 September 2026.

Bal Pharma Ltd, Medi Caps Ltd, Anmol India Ltd and Goa Carbon Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 September 2026.

Novartis India Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 2188 at 09-Sep-2026 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 53935 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10661 shares in the past one month.

 

Bal Pharma Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 114.02. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 56599 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2500 shares in the past one month.

Medi Caps Ltd spiked 18.33% to Rs 31.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 24894 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1661 shares in the past one month.

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Anmol India Ltd exploded 16.71% to Rs 13.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9117 shares in the past one month.

Goa Carbon Ltd advanced 15.79% to Rs 448.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 850 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Sep 09 2026 | 12:56 PM IST