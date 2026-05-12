Novartis India standalone net profit declines 13.82% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.95% to Rs 90.55 crore

Net profit of Novartis India declined 13.82% to Rs 25.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.95% to Rs 90.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 83.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.65% to Rs 93.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 100.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.54% to Rs 354.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 356.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

90.5583.88354.33356.2722.7728.5126.5625.6630.5634.42131.61132.6130.1433.89129.66130.4225.2529.3093.18100.90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News