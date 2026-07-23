Novartis India standalone net profit rises 16.62% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.57% to Rs 103.81 crore

Net profit of Novartis India rose 16.62% to Rs 32.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 27.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.57% to Rs 103.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 87.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.103.8187.5533.6331.1143.5937.7543.1737.2232.2127.62

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