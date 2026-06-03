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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Novelix Pharma inks pact with German Firm to boost Astaxanthin output

Novelix Pharma inks pact with German Firm to boost Astaxanthin output

Last Updated : Jun 03 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

Novelix Pharmaceuticals entered into an agreement with GMBU e.V., Halle (Saale), Germany, to scale up the production of Astaxanthin at the company's research facilities in Hyderabad.

Astaxanthin is a potent, naturally occurring carotenoid antioxidant. It is primarily used as a dietary supplement to combat oxidative stress, reduce inflammation, and support healthy skin, eyes, and cardiovascular function

The company clarified that GMBU e.V. and its affiliates are not related to the promoter, promoter group, or group companies of Novelix Pharmaceuticals. The transaction does not fall under related-party transactions, and no promoter or promoter group entity has any interest in the agreement.

Novelix Pharmaceuticals is engaged in business of trading of pharmaceuticals and related products and is into the business of trading of shares and securities. The companys; consolidated net profit surged 405.56% to Rs 0.91 crore on 20.76% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 25.19 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

 

The counter rallied 3.28% to end at Rs 54.40 n the BSE.

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First Published: Jun 03 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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